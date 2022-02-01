    Add a free listing
    Piedmont Blues Preservation Society

    Keeping the Blues alive since 1985

    About

    Since 1958, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is dedicated to growing & preserving the Blues Culture while supporting community, cultural & social causes. We offer many programs year round, including Blues In The Schools, Share the Music, Backbeat Blues Jam and our signature Carolina Blues Festival.

    Annual memberships allow us to continue to continue to offer our programs year-round. With your membership, you will receive our regularly published Bluesletter which contains up to date information about local artists and events, discounts on event tickets, dining at local venues, and more! Join here.

    Location : Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

    Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

