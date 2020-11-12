Founded in 1979 by Larry Leon Hamlin, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep) is the first professional Black theatre company in North Carolina. NCBRC is committed to exposing diverse audiences to Black classics, the development and production of new works, improving artistic quality, and sustaining Black theatre internationally. This continues to be the benchmark by which all projects are measured. Further, NCBRC was founded as a vehicle from which theatre professionals can earn a living through their craft.

The Company is universally recognized for its artistic and administrative achievements and its international outreach program, the National Black Theatre Festival ® (NBTF).

NCBRC produces Black Theatre classics, up and coming African American writers, and at least one world premiere each season. The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration and the holiday presentation of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity have become two of the Company’s staples. The NCBRC Teen Theatre Ensemble illustrates NCBRC’s mission to develop, train and showcase the theatrical talent of local teens. In addition to its productions, the NCBRC is involved in a broad range of community outreach programs and partnerships.

The NCBRC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors that includes prominent professionals from the community.Our major funders include the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County; the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of North Carolina; and the City of Winston-Salem.