    NC Triad Theatre League

    A resource for theatrical organizations and artists

    About

    The NC Triad Theatre League (NCTTL) was started in 2015 as a resource for theatrical organizations and artists, including actors, directors, playwrights, technicians, designers, theatre administrators, arts educators and students. NCTTL became a 501c3 entity in March of 2018.

    Besides our current activities and benefits offered, some of the many things in the works are...
    Shared Calendars - Theatre's working together to create their season with the fewest amount of conflicting shows
    Collective Marketing - Joint marketing ventures among theatres
    Arts Advocacy- The League wishes to support local, state and national arts funding in partnerships with other arts advocacy groups AND MORE!

