The mission of Music for a Great Space is to annually present a culturally diverse series of inspiring small ensemble and solo concerts. Founded in 1990, the series features world-class artists in significant venues in Greensboro for audiences from across the Piedmont Triad. MGS accompanies each concert with related educational experiences for children and adults.

We’re creating a world in which artists are championed and valued, communities are brought together through shared musical experiences, and students are nurtured and strengthened to build better lives for themselves. If that excites you, we’d be honored to have you join us along this journey as an audience member or supporter.