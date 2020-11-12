    Add a free listing
    Choral Society of Greensboro

    Open to all singers. No membership fees or dues.

    About

    Greensboro's premiere large vocal ensemble dedicated to serving the community through performance of the great works in both the traditional and contemporary choral literature. Under the direction of Jon Brotherton and supported by Greensboro City Arts, we are open to all singers in the area without audition, fees, or dues.

    With more than 180 volunteer singers, the chorus is open without audition to anyone in the community. Two to three concerts are scheduled during the regular season along with additional performances at civic gatherings.

    Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

