    Arts Davidson County

    A thriving and diverse arts environment in Davidson County.

    About

    Arts Davidson County is a nonprofit arts organization serving the County of Davidson in the Piedmont region of North Carolina.

    Our mission is to nurture the development of a thriving and diverse arts environment in Davidson County.

    Arts Davidson County is a designated county partner with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grassroots Arts Program funds are received in support of arts administration, programming, and sub-grant awards to nonprofit organizations throughout the county.

    Location : Lexington, North Carolina, United States

    Lexington, North Carolina, United States

