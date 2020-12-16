Arts Davidson County is a nonprofit arts organization serving the County of Davidson in the Piedmont region of North Carolina.

Our mission is to nurture the development of a thriving and diverse arts environment in Davidson County.

Arts Davidson County is a designated county partner with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grassroots Arts Program funds are received in support of arts administration, programming, and sub-grant awards to nonprofit organizations throughout the county.