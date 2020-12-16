    Add a listing
    AFAS

    Arts For Arts Sake

    About

    Officially, we're The AFAS group.

    That's the formal name for Art for Art's Sake, a Winston-Salem volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to "build, educate and celebrate community through art".

    We initiate and/or support a wide variety of special events and programs - all free to the public - that are designed to further the creation and enjoyment of art at the local level.

    In addition, through student scholarships and artist mentoring, we encourage the development of new and emerging artists throughout the community.

    • (336) 723-4444
    Location : 630 North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

    630 North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

