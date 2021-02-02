    Add a free listing
    When The Revolution Comes Exhibition/Forum

    The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host social justice exhibition by visual artist and photographer Owens Daniels in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. “When the Revolution Comes” will open Thursday, June 17 and run through August 27. An opening reception and forum discussion is scheduled on June 17 from 6-8 PM. The exhibition, reception, and forum are free and open to the public.

    Location : 251 Spruce Street North, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101, United States

