“When the Revolution Comes” uses mixed media to examine more than 50 days of summer protest, unrest and everyday lives of people who choose to use their voices to create dialogue, build bridges, and promote intra- and inter-cultural exchanges and understanding about critical issues that divide America today. Issues such as racism, social inequality and incarceration between organizations, institutions and the diverse communities they serve. The project uses photographic art and text printed on oversized banners, canvases and prints to be displayed in galleries, museums and other public spaces to expand this dialogue among viewers who see this work