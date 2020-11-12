Interview: Peter Schroth

Peter Schroth is a painter, sculptor, lighting designer, and curator. He received his BFA from the University of Georgia with a concentration in sculpture as well an MFA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in sculpture.

Through some ups and downs and some highs and lows, he got involved in the rock 'n' roll business touring the globe as a lighting designer, but kept a pencil and paintbrush in hand.

He now sculpts with light and paints with paint and his memory is absolutely terrible.

In the interview, Schroth talks about starting the Green Bean, touring with the Avett Brothers, and the reliability of memory. This portrait of Schroth was made outside of his home studio.

Learn more about Schroth’s work on his website and at the online gallery he curates, Mega Mega Mega. You can also follow him on instagram at @peteschrothart.