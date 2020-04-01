Interview: Paula Damasceno

Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives is a video interview series that seeks to illuminate the lives of artists, makers, and creative people in Greensboro. Formed by Creative Greensboro, this project was developed in collaboration with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' Creative Catalyst Initiative.

Paula Damasceno is a Brazilian visual artist and scholar, born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1975 and based in Greensboro since 2012.

Her artistic strategy uses historical and alternative photographic methods as departing points for the articulation of individual and collective subjectivities within histories and cultures. Collapsing techniques and materials, she also collapses ideas and perceptions to create art that invites wonder and critical thinking.

She holds a Bachelor’s of Fine Art with a concentration in Photography from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and is a Master of Library Science Candidate with a concentration on photographic archives at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Damasceno has exhibited at Greensboro Project Space, the Weatherspoon Art Museum, and the Southeastern Center for Photography. Her work Offerings has been granted the 2020 Hariban Award Juror’s Choice selected by Museum of Modern Art Associate Curator of Photography Lucy Gallun, the 2019 SPE Student Innovation Award, and the First Place Award at the 2018 Light Factory Throwdown Portfolio.

In the interview, Damasceno discusses growing up in Brazil, how documentary brought her to Greensboro, and how she balances the demands of a full-time job with a career in the arts.

To learn more about her work, visit her website. This portrait of Paula and her camera was made at Lake Brandt Marina.