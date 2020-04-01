Interview: Nadia Hassan

Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives is a video interview series that seeks to illuminate the lives of artists, makers, and creative people in Greensboro. Formed by Creative Greensboro, this project was developed in collaboration with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' Creative Catalyst Initiative.

Nadia Hassan is an artist and designer from Greensboro. Her work is a joyful exploration of color and shape across an eclectic range of styles and subject matter. She is inspired by everything all the time, especially the moments in everyday life where the mundane meets the serendipitous. Her playful, investigative spirit guides her process, and each day she looks forward to discovering where the limitless possibilities will lead.

Hassan has a Bachelor of fine arts in design from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, more than a decade of professional experience as a graphic, web and surface pattern designer, and entirely too many houseplants. Her work has been featured on blogs like Print & Pattern and Oh Joy!, in magazines including Flow and UPPERCASE, and in stores such as Target, Five Below, West Elm and Urban Outfitters.

In the interview, Hassan discusses her work as a freelance designer, how Greensboro is a goldilocks town, and why color is her primary artistic motivator. This portrait of Hassan was made in her studio in Greensboro.

You can learn more about Nadia’s work through her website and on Instagram @bynadiahassan.