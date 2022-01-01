Greensboro Historical Prints Poster 20" x 13"

Displayed are two of my five Greensboro Historical Prints. I have put them all on a 20" x 13" poster, which is for sale for $35.

These accurate ink and watercolor renderings of street scenes in downtown Greensboro, NC, portray life as it was on a typical day in 1910, 1918, 1949, and 1960. I worked from black and white photographs borrowed from the Greensboro History Museum, the Greensboro Merchants Association, and Jack Moebes, retired photographer for the Greensboro Daily News and Record. The dates the photographs were made were pinpointed by using telephone books and city directories to narrow down the locations of particular stores during certain years. To find the correct colors for the automobiles of that day, I consulted car enthusiasts that I knew.

Each edition was limited to between 100 and 200 prints. Two editions were black and white prints which she painted individually, and three were full color lithographic reproductions. They were published between 1993 and 1998 and first released by the J. Harold Smith Framing and Art studio of Greensboro, NC.

As of today, most of the original series has sold out. I have some prints and remarqued proofs for sale, and some are still available at various art venues in Greensboro. The sizes are 17x25, 24x20, 16x21, 18x20, and 19x16. Smaller prints are also available.

If you have any questions, please contact me through my website: maggiesbackintown.blogspot.com

#greensboronc

#history

#printcollection

#Jharoldsmith

#greensboroartshops

#guilfordcounty

#historyofgreensboro

#christmasparade

#christmasscene

#christmasgift

#giftsforhim

#officedecor

#cityscape

#officeprint

#historicalsociety

#greensboroartgallery

#fineartgreensboro

#artisanart

#mariannekelsey

#JackMoebes

#GreensboroNewsandRecord

#newsandrecord

#greensboromerchantsassociation

#1910

#1918

#1949

#1960

#boyscouthistory