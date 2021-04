Musical Setting of the Poem by Edgar Allan Poe, for Violin and Viola Duo with Narrator

Music written by: Andy Licht

Poem by: Edgar Allan Poe

Performance by: Duo Licht: Andy Licht - Violin; Lilian-Terri Dahlenburg - Viola

Narration by: Eric Licht

Performance created for Halloween 2020 (during COVID-19)