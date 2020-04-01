Interview: Princess Johnson

Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives is a video interview series that seeks to illuminate the lives of artists, makers, and creative people in Greensboro. Formed by Creative Greensboro, this project was developed in collaboration with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' Creative Catalyst Initiative.

Princess Johnson is an international dancer, choreographer, entrepreneur, and motivator. Her parents always sought out opportunities for her and her siblings to get on stage and use their talents. Johnson continued to pursue her passion and double majored in dance and business at UNCG, followed by an internship with the Richmond Ballet in Richmond, VA. She taught classes at Triple Threat Dancenter in Winston-Salem and High Point and then went on to establish Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet in 2009.

Johnson has choreographed four original ballets, taught hundreds of students, and led a team to bring world renowned ballerina Misty Copeland to Greensboro. In 2015, she hosted Alicia Graf Mack of Alvin Ailey for a choreography project. In 2017, Johnson became certified as an American Ballet Theater National Training Curriculum teacher.

In the interview, Johnson details her background in dance, how she’s stayed active and creative in the rise of COVID-19, and how her passion and purpose have helped her navigate challenges in her life and career.

More information about Johnson and her Ballet Company can be found at the Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet website.

She can be found on Instagram at @royalexpressinos and @princessjlovesballet, and on Facebook at Royal Expressions and Princess J Loves Ballet.

This portrait of Johnson was created at Dudley High School, where she first worked with her dance mentor.