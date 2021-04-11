Interview: Alexis Orgera

Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives is a video interview series that seeks to illuminate the lives of artists, makers, and creative people in Greensboro. Formed by Creative Greensboro, this project was developed in collaboration with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts' Creative Catalyst Initiative.

Alexis Orgera is a poet, editor, and co-founder and publisher of Penny Candy Books and Penelope Editions, an indie kids’ book press and imprint that encourages big conversations and promotes diversity in publishing. As a poet, Orgera has published two books, “How Like Foreign Objects” and “Dust Jacket,” and her poems have appeared in various literary journals like Bennington Review, Black Warrior Review, Carolina Quarterly, Chattahoochee Review, Denver Quarterly, Gulf Coast, Hotel Amerika, The Journal, jubilat, New South, Prairie Schooner, storySouth, Third Coast, Typo, Vinyl , and elsewhere.

In addition to wordplay, Orgera spends a lot of time playing in the woods and digging in the dirt at various farms and in backyards.

In the interview, Orgera discusses her passion for poetry, being an introvert in the time of COVID-19, and how she formed a progressive children’s book press.

This portrait of Alexis Orgera was made at The Urban Teaching Farm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where she volunteers.

More information about Orgera can be found on her website and at Penny Candy Books.