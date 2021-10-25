Video Auditions for Wolves of Ravensbruk Due November 4

Listen to this post

Creative Greensboro is holding auditions for New Play Project winner Wolves of Ravensbruk, written by Sally Kinka and directed by Todd Fisher. Actors are invited to submit pre-recorded monologues for the first round of auditions by November 4. More information as well as the submission form can be found at www.creativegreensbro.com.

In-person callbacks will be held at 7 pm, November 8 and 9 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre and will follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing. There are roles for seven women of various ages – from teen to older adult – of any ethnic or racial background. One character has a cognitive disability. Performances are scheduled for January 13-16, 2022. Perusal scripts are available upon request by emailing Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.



In Wolves of Ravensbruk, Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer. Seven women in the notorious Ravensbruk Nazi Concentration Camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated and find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.