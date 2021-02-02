The Ol’ Bronze Hare wins GreensboroArtsHub prize

The winner of the GreensboroArtsHub $100 listing prize is Andy Young of Tobaccoville, NC. Andy, who goes by the moniker The Ol’ Bronze Hare is a musician and music teacher. His listing was randomly selected to receive the $100 prize.
The Ol’ Bronze Hare has some music classes coming up in Stokes County — 10 weeks of adult beginners instruction on the traditional instruments of the Appalachian Mountains. Classes begin on February 9th.
Congratulations to Andy, and keep your eyes open for the next prize.
