The Studio at CTG is a stylishly metropolitan loft that’s perfect for parties, receptions, meetings, and live performances. It can also be used as a photography studio. Capacity is 250 maximum; 125 seated; 175 partial standing

The Studio has a lofty 17-foot ceiling; it’s spacious, 2,400 square-foot main floor is illuminated by natural lighting through eight industrial-sized windows. The main floor holds over 250 guests with ample room for virtually any event, while the mezzanine provides an additional 800 square feet that overlooks the main floor. The soft white walls provide a blank canvas to create a distinctive ambiance through tailored lighting schemes and décor.

Please download our PDF guide for information about package pricing, alcohol policies and recommended caterers.