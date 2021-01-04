    Add a free listing
    The Studio at CTG

    Perfect for parties, receptions and live performances.

    Description

    The Studio at CTG is a stylishly metropolitan loft that’s perfect for parties, receptions, meetings, and live performances. It can also be used as a photography studio. Capacity is 250 maximum; 125 seated; 175 partial standing

    The Studio has a lofty 17-foot ceiling; it’s spacious, 2,400 square-foot main floor is illuminated by natural lighting through eight industrial-sized windows. The main floor holds over 250 guests with ample room for virtually any event, while the mezzanine provides an additional 800 square feet that overlooks the main floor. The soft white walls provide a blank canvas to create a distinctive ambiance through tailored lighting schemes and décor.

    Please download our PDF guide for information about package pricing, alcohol policies and recommended caterers.

    Available Services

    • Chair and table setup for your event
    • One complimentary planning session with our sales staff (weekdays, by appointment) to assist you with floor plans and bar arrangements
    • On-duty Operations Manager and appropriate staff for the duration of your event

    Bar Services

    Barr services include per-drink and package pricing, corking fees, and recommended caterers who are familiar with our environment, have unique styles, and are committed to quality food.

    Included Amenities by Request

    1. 120 banquet chairs
    2. (14) 5′ round tables
    3. (4) 28″ round, 41″ high cocktail tables with (2) cocktail chairs at each
    4. (2) 8′ banquet tables
    5. (5) 6′ banquet tables
    6. (2) 4′ banquet table
    7. (2) matching black chairs
    8. House lighting – dimmed or brightened
    9. Full Bar with bartenders – additional charge
    10. (2) black portable bars available – additional charge
    Cost
    • $50 per hour
    More info
    Location : 520 South Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406, United States

