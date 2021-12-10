Carolina Bronze East Gallery is looking for art pieces for our first Art Show of 2022. Set for February we are calling it simply "The Red Show" With a limit of 3 pieces per artist we are looking for artwork that uses red or tints and shades of red as its primary color. The show will take place February 12-20 at the Carolina Bronze East Gallery located in the Historic Luck's Cannery Facility in Seagrove, NC.

To submit your artwork for the show please email either melissa@carolinabronze.com or marketing@carolinabronze.com to receive the entry form. Artwork submitted may be wall mounted, free standing, or displayed on a pedestal. Work may not exceed 24” on the longest dimension. 3D work should be self-standing, stable, and free of sharp edges and unsafe protrusions. All registration entry forms must be sent into Carolina Bronze by the submission date of January 14, 2022. Artwork must be dropped off or delivered January 27-28 between 8 and 4 providing complete inventory, necessary paperwork, and labeling.

Beginning Saturday, February 12, through Sunday, February 20, Carolina Bronze East will be celebrating its first art show of 2022. Anyone with an appreciation of fine art is invited to join us for the Reception Saturday February 12, from 4-6. Carolina Bronze East is located at the Historic Lucks Cannery in Seagrove, NC located at 365 Fernandez Loop Suite 205, Seagrove, NC.

Carolina Bronze East is an expansion of Carolina Bronze Sculpture. Carolina Bronze East provides the Art Foundry with an expanded space to provide sculptors room to work on the detailed features of their full-size sculptures before the bronze casting process. It also provides a Fine Art Gallery space for sculptors, painters, and other artists in the area.

About Carolina Bronze Sculpture: Carolina Bronze Sculpture, established in 1990, is the premier fine arts bronze foundry serving clients throughout the world. We specialize in fine art bronze casting and fabrication, using both traditional techniques and in-house, state of the art digital tools. Our ongoing commitment to superior design, impeccable quality standards and attention to detail have resulted in our becoming one of the East Coast’s preeminent sculpture manufacturers.

We work as a team with sculptors from all over the country to build, engineer, and install their work throughout the US and abroad. Our 10,000 square foot facility and gallery is open Monday thru Friday, 8am – 4:30pm. Our address is: 6108 Maple Springs Road, Seagrove, NC 27341. Tours are available. Tours are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 we do not recommend taking on the tours unless they are in a stroller or carrier. Call 336-873-8291 for more information or visit our website at: www.carolinabronze.com