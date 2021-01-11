    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Music with Meredith!

    Learn piano in a relaxed environment.

    Type of place
    Closed
    Open hours today: By appointment only

    • Monday

      By appointment only

    • Tuesday

      N/A

    • Wednesday

      N/A

    • Thursday

      N/A

    • Friday

      N/A

    • Saturday

      N/A

    • Sunday

      N/A

      • January 11, 2021 3:34 pm local time

    Description

    Welcome to Music with Meredith!  I have played piano for over 40 years and had instruction from elementary school through college. While I have plenty of experience playing, I am new to teaching piano.  I recently retired from teaching Kindermusik after 18 years so I am familiar with young minds and personalities, but I will be honest with you - I will be learning right along with your child!

    If you are looking for an opportunity for your child to learn piano and the foundations of music in a relaxed environment, I may be the teacher for you.  I do not currently have plans for recitals or competitions, though I am open to adding those things that when the time is right - learning to memorize and perform is certainly an important component of the instructional experience.

    I look forward to speaking with you soon!

    Special Health Precautions

    I plan to offer in-person lessons this fall, and will make sure to schedule students at intervals that allow me to sanitize the keyboard after each student. Since we will be sitting within 6 feet of one another I will plan to wear a mask and ask that your student do the same during lesson time. To limit exposure, I prefer that only the student come inside for lessons and that other family members remain in the car or enjoy a walk in the neighborhood.

    Phone
    • (336) 684-9528
    Location : 4144 Hansel Trace Drive, Burlington, North Carolina 27215, United States

    4144 Hansel Trace Drive, Burlington, North Carolina 27215, United States

    Get Directions
    County
    Contact

      Listing Type
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      Rating

      Upload images

      You May Also Be Interested In