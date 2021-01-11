- (336) 684-9528
- Website
Monday
By appointment only
Tuesday
N/A
Wednesday
N/A
Thursday
N/A
Friday
N/A
Saturday
N/A
Sunday
N/A
January 11, 2021 3:34 pm local time
Welcome to Music with Meredith! I have played piano for over 40 years and had instruction from elementary school through college. While I have plenty of experience playing, I am new to teaching piano. I recently retired from teaching Kindermusik after 18 years so I am familiar with young minds and personalities, but I will be honest with you - I will be learning right along with your child!
If you are looking for an opportunity for your child to learn piano and the foundations of music in a relaxed environment, I may be the teacher for you. I do not currently have plans for recitals or competitions, though I am open to adding those things that when the time is right - learning to memorize and perform is certainly an important component of the instructional experience.
I look forward to speaking with you soon!
I plan to offer in-person lessons this fall, and will make sure to schedule students at intervals that allow me to sanitize the keyboard after each student. Since we will be sitting within 6 feet of one another I will plan to wear a mask and ask that your student do the same during lesson time. To limit exposure, I prefer that only the student come inside for lessons and that other family members remain in the car or enjoy a walk in the neighborhood.
4144 Hansel Trace Drive, Burlington, North Carolina 27215, United States
Leave a Reply ·