Welcome to Music with Meredith! I have played piano for over 40 years and had instruction from elementary school through college. While I have plenty of experience playing, I am new to teaching piano. I recently retired from teaching Kindermusik after 18 years so I am familiar with young minds and personalities, but I will be honest with you - I will be learning right along with your child!

If you are looking for an opportunity for your child to learn piano and the foundations of music in a relaxed environment, I may be the teacher for you. I do not currently have plans for recitals or competitions, though I am open to adding those things that when the time is right - learning to memorize and perform is certainly an important component of the instructional experience.

I look forward to speaking with you soon!