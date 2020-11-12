Billed as the Showplace of the Carolinas when she opened in 1927, today the Carolina Theatre is home to concerts from artists across all genres, classic and independent movies, community theatre and dance, as well as local performances in our third-floor loft theatre, The Crown.

Last year, the Carolina Theatre welcomed more than 100,000 people through her doors, helping to ensure the mission of Presenting Arts, Preserving History. We welcome visitors from all over the world to enjoy music, shows and plays, rent our space for private events, and to be a part of our community by donating to the Carolina Theatre. Your donations help us preserve our historic theatre and keep us as one of downtown Greensboro, NC’s most treasured destinations.

Come enjoy the rich atmosphere and ambiance of an earlier era, while taking in performances by top entertainers and cultural groups. Audiences savor the intimate setting of this majestic luxury theater, and hundreds of people visit each year just to go back in time, recapturing childhood memories and making new ones. The Carolina is as timeless as she is beautiful. You can learn more about the Carolina Theatre by scheduling a tour or reading about our long history in Greensboro, NC.