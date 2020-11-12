    Add a free listing
    Carolina Theatre

    Greensboro’s original performing arts center.

    Billed as the Showplace of the Carolinas when she opened in 1927, today the Carolina Theatre is home to concerts from artists across all genres, classic and independent movies, community theatre and dance, as well as local performances in our third-floor loft theatre, The Crown.

    Last year, the Carolina Theatre welcomed more than 100,000 people through her doors, helping to ensure the mission of Presenting Arts, Preserving History. We welcome visitors from all over the world to enjoy music, shows and plays, rent our space for private events, and to be a part of our community by donating to the Carolina Theatre. Your donations help us preserve our historic theatre and keep us as one of downtown Greensboro, NC’s most treasured destinations.

    Come enjoy the rich atmosphere and ambiance of an earlier era, while taking in performances by top entertainers and cultural groups. Audiences savor the intimate setting of this majestic luxury theater, and hundreds of people visit each year just to go back in time, recapturing childhood memories and making new ones. The Carolina is as timeless as she is beautiful. You can learn more about the Carolina Theatre by scheduling a tour or reading about our long history in Greensboro, NC.

    GENERAL GUIDELINES:

    • Hand Sanitizer dispensers will be available for guest use and will be located throughout the Theatre.
    • Frequent handwashing for longer than 20 seconds is highly encouraged.
    • No access to water fountains
    • Touchless restroom fixtures are being installed for added safety including soap dispensers, towel dispensers and toilets.
    • Consistent cleaning and/or sanitizing of seats, bathrooms, railings, and high touchpoints
    • Touchless ticket entry with check-in via email receipts
    • Seating capacity will be limited to the recommended number of people that the CDC and/or State guidelines dictate.
    • Seats will be 6’ apart, or more.

    TO KEEP ALL OF OUR GUESTS, STAFF, AND VOLUNTEERS HEALTHY, WE ASK THAT YOU:

    • Refrain from attending an event at the Theatre if you are ill, running a fever, or have been exposed to COVID-19. Guests may be scanned by thermal scanners upon entry.
    • Bring your completed Waiver of Liability with you to the Theatre.
    • Masks or face coverings are required to be worn when not consuming food or beverages.
    • Follow the social distancing guidelines of maintaining six feet of distance when in common areas.
    • Theatre management reserves the right to ask patrons to leave the Theatre at any time if venue COVID-19 policies are not honored, or if the safety of others is deemed to be in jeopardy.
    • 336-333-2605
    Location : 310 South Greene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

