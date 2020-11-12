    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Josh Sherrick

    Business Services Manager, Creative Greensboro

    About

    Business Services Manager, Creative Greensboro, City of Greensboro

    Masters in Public Affairs, UNCG.

    In the media:
    Meet key players behind the N.C. Folk Festival -- News & Record
    A City Employee Walks Into a Podcast Studio ... -- Next City
    Greensboro’s new podcast ‘Gate City Chatter’ highlights creative folks and cultural happenings in the city -- WGHP MyFox8
    Greensboro Parking Deck Becomes A Work Of Art -- WFDD

     

    Video
    Social Networks
    Send me a private message

      Location : 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

      200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

      Get Directions
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a comment

      Leave a Reply ·

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      You May Also Be Interested In