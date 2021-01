Chief Creative Economy Officer at Creative Greensboro, the City of Greensboro's office of arts and culture.

β€œThe arts and creativity are where we go to for connection, healing, joy, imagination, and reflection – experiences that are needed now more than ever. As our nonprofit community and creative individual community lean into new and innovative ways of maintaining these values and contributions, I encourage us all to think about ways that we can continue to support the arts.”

β€” Ryan Deal