Youth Scholarships - Center for Visual Artists

The Center for Visual Artists makes scholarships available to youth participants of our classes, camps, and after-school programs. The amounts vary depending on financial need and the amount of money we have in the scholarship fund. We award anywhere from 25%-50% of the total cost of the program, but at times we are able to offer more.

The Center for Visual Artists offers high-quality classes, camps, and school holiday programs for children and teens. Whether it's in an online class or a week-long camp, our educators seek to awaken the artist within each child - or help an already-blooming young talent grow in ability and confidence.

Availability of scholarships are largely based upon the amount of funding we are able to raise. You may donate to the Center for Visual Artists here.