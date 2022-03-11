Vendors for NC Folk Festival

Marketplace vendor applications are open for the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival, September 9-11, 2022!

As we look forward to celebrating the spirit and heritage of cultural traditions from across the globe at our fourth annual festival this September, we once again are looking for vendors who can help us bring the streets of Greensboro to life for three days of FREE outdoor music, non-stop dancing, activities, storytelling, craft demonstrations, parades, regional and ethnic foods, and so much more!

We are seeking marketplace vendors that encompass a wide variety of traditional and contemporary crafting disinclines from across the state with their high quality, hand-crafted creations. Eligible items include, but are not limited to: pottery, jewelry, paintings, quilts, custom furniture, textile art, stained and blown glass, photography, woodwork, sculpture, herbal/personal care, mixed media, and packaged made-in-NC food products

Application deadline: Friday, March 11, 2022