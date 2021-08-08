Call for entries: The Art of Fashion art exhibit

Call for Entries

The Art of Fashion is a juried art exhibition celebrating the process of designing apparel and fashion accessories. The exhibit is a collaboration between Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW) and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA).

Categories

1) The Design Process — sketches, inspiration boards or anything that explores the process of designing fashion or costumes.

2) Illustrations — Illustrations of imagined or finished apparel

3) Other —anything that does not fit into the other two categories.

Eligibility

Entry is free and open to anyone over 18 years old. Deadline for digital entries is Sunday, August 8.

To Enter

There is no fee to enter. Designers/Artists must submit digital images of up to three pieces of 2D or 3D art in any medium by email to the exhibit coordinator at exhibit.wsfashionweek@gmail.com.

Pieces must be less than 52" wide and/or no more than 200 lbs. They must be original works created within the past 5 years. Notifications of accepted and declined works will be email on August 16th. Accepted works must be shipped or hand delivered to the Milton Rhodes Center.

The Exhibition

Works will be on display at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts from September 3 to November 6, 2021.

More information here or email us at exhibit.wsfashionweek@gmail.com