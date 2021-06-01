Creative Greensboro has launched the Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program. Community organizations, groups of neighbors, or business owners, in partnership with artists, are encouraged to use this permit program to create murals in their neighborhoods. Creative Greensboro will accept applications for murals to be installed on eligible City of Greensboro-maintained streets and sidewalks. The application form, registration links for upcoming program webinars, and more information can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com. The next deadline to apply to participate is June 1.

“The Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program is inspired by the City’s Cultural Plan and its goals around neighborhood based arts experiences and creative placemaking as a means for community development,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “We are excited to partner with neighborhoods throughout Greensboro as they seek creative ways to celebrate their identity and history through murals close to home.”

Creative Greensboro will offer two webinars where interested parties can learn more about the program. These sessions will be offered at 12 pm, Wednesday, March 24 and at 6:30 pm, Monday, March 29. Advanced registration is required and can be completed at www.creativegreensboro.com.

For more information contact Josh Sherrick at joshua.sherrick@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-7817.