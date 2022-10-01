Mural Project Call for Artists

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover all materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural.

The artist should demonstrate both the ability and desire to combine community history, voices and input with their artistic vision to complete the project. This mural is the final piece of the City’s 2018 renovation plan for Peeler Recreation Center.

A community stakeholders committee, which includes residents of the neighborhoods who live near and use Peeler Center’s facilities along with members of Greensboro’s Cultural Affairs Commission, has been formed to help lead this project.

The community stakeholders committee describes Peeler as offering a stable and consistent presence in the community where residents enjoy use of the facility for many activities including swimming and basketball. They express an initial vision that the Peeler mural:

emphasize opportunity for growth and development of the community

communicate a sense of pride the community has in itself

be bright, energetic, positive and uplifting

offer a sense of history and heritage that can create conversation and provide teachable

moments for the children and adults that visit Peeler

showcase different types of diversity including physical abilities, perspectives, and body types

The artist contracted for the mural will be required to conduct at least one community engagement event, which should offer community members the ability to attend and participate in-person and virtually. The community engagement session(s) should be designed to offer Peeler Center Recreation users, the community stakeholders committee and the residents who live in the communities proximate to Peeler Recreation Center an opportunity to give substantive input on the mural content and design.

Submissions will only be accepted via this online form. Submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Late submissions cannot be accepted. Incomplete submissions will not be considered

