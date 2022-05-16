Creative Greensboro Seeks Muralist - Paid

Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, seeks a muralist with strong original artistic vision and experience in community engagement to create a mural at Hester Park. Located in Southwest Greensboro in City Council District 5, Hester Park sits within a diverse community. The park is named for Oka T. Hester, Greensboro’s first Director of Parks and Recreation. Through the City’s Participatory Budgeting process, residents voted to have a mural installed on the highway retaining wall at the park. A group of community stakeholders describe the park as an important landmark of the area and a “hidden gem.” They express an initial vision that the Hester Park Mural:

create a sense of welcome, home and belonging for visitors to the park

enhance the serene, contemplative and relaxing feel of the park’s environment

reflect the diversity and spirit of the neighborhood

express the history of the park and the surrounding area

The selected artist will lead a community engagement process that reflects the demographics of the surrounding community and park users. More Information about the area can found in the community profile included at the end of this document. They will create a design for and install a mural on the retaining wall that reflects the vision of the stakeholder group, enhanced by additional voices from the community engagement process.