Call for Visual Artists

Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, introduces Downtown Arts, a new initiative that will provide paid opportunities and marketing support for local visual artists whose work will be displayed in locations throughout downtown. The deadline to apply is December 3.

Ten artists will be selected for the Art on Downtown Kiosks program, each receiving a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time for their work on digital kiosks located throughout downtown.

One artist will be selected for the Art in City Hall program, a $3,000 commission to create an original artwork that will be placed in the City’s permanent collection and displayed in City facilities. The work will also be transferred to digital format, printed on vinyl, and then installed in a prominent location at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

Applicants must be Greensboro-based artists with a practice in painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, glass, photography, digital arts, or fiber arts. A selection committee comprised of Creative Greensboro staff, City marketing and communication staff, and Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members will review all submissions and announce selected artists by Friday, January 28, 2022. Selected works will be displayed through early 2023.