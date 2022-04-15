    Add a free listing
    Call for Summer Camp Instructors

    Part-time contracted teaching position

    Company/Organization
    • Center for Creative Artists
    Compensation/Grant Amount

    $11 - $16 per hour

    Opportunity
    Description

    Center for Visual Artists is seeking applicants for various summer camp instructor positions. We are hiring teaching artists proficient in the use of various mediums. An ability to work effectively with children is required. Camp themes include digital media, Art with LEGOs, Art + Science lab, clay, drawing and painting, and DIY crafting. Click here for additional qualifications.

    How to Apply:
    Submit applications via email to the Education Coordinator, at ​create@greensboroart.org​.​ Application
    requirements include a letter of interest (may be included in the body of the email), resume, CV,
    examples of work, and two reference letters. Once all application materials are received the Education
    Coordinator will contact you. You may also apply online.

    Categories
    Contact Form

      Valid Through
      • April 15, 2022
      Phone

      336-333-7475

