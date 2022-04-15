Call for Summer Camp Instructors

Center for Visual Artists is seeking applicants for various summer camp instructor positions. We are hiring teaching artists proficient in the use of various mediums. An ability to work effectively with children is required. Camp themes include digital media, Art with LEGOs, Art + Science lab, clay, drawing and painting, and DIY crafting. Click here for additional qualifications.

How to Apply:

Submit applications via email to the Education Coordinator, at ​create@greensboroart.org​.​ Application

requirements include a letter of interest (may be included in the body of the email), resume, CV,

examples of work, and two reference letters. Once all application materials are received the Education

Coordinator will contact you. You may also apply online.