Call for Artists: Greensboro Neighborhood Arts Residency

Creative Greensboro is accepting proposals from Greensboro based artist leaders and organizations interested in working with the 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program (NARP). Two artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected; one to partner with the Random Woods neighborhood, and one to partner with the Mill District. Each will be contracted for a six-month arts residency beginning in June that includes community engagement, programming, and a culminating visual arts installation in the neighborhood. Each partner will receive $22,500 to support residency activities, along with in-kind use of City facilities. Proposals must be submitted by 5 pm on May 2.

For more information about the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, contact Karen Archia, Community Partnerships Coordinator at 336-433-7362 or karen.archia@greensboro-nc.gov.