Call for Artists for LGBTQ+ Art Exhibition

Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) announces a Call for Artists who identify as LGBTQ+.

In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, CAN-NC is reaching out to adult LGBTQ+ artists in the Triad to participate in a group exhibition on our campus at 2400 Summit Avenue in Greensboro, NC. We welcome 2-D and 3-D visual and heritage art of any size. Must be ready to hang or display. Register at this link: https://form.jotform.com/222014688048153.

Art drop off dates are:

September 6-8 from 10 am-4pm. Please call 336-303-9963 if you cannot deliver during these hours.

Join us for an Opening Reception on Friday, September 16th, from 5:00-8:00pm on our campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. The exhibition will be on view until September 23rd.

About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.

###

For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.