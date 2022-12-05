Call for Artists for Downtown Greensboro Arts Program

Creative Greensboro is accepting applications for the second annual Downtown Arts program, a paid opportunity for local visual artists to have their work displayed throughout downtown. The deadline to apply is December 5. .Apply here.

For the 2023-24 program, 10 artists will be selected for Art on Downtown Kiosks. Each will receive a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time for their work on the 11 digital kiosks located throughout downtown. The artists are also featured on Creative Greensboro’s website and social media.

One artist will be selected to create an original work of art for Art in City Hall, a $3,000 commission to create an original artwork that will become part of the City’s permanent collection and be displayed in City facilities. The commissioned work will also be reproduced on vinyl, framed and installed in a prominent location at the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), also known as city hall. Currently on display in the MMOB is a 10’ x 20’ reproduction of “Moving Forward with Hope, Joy and Harmony,” a digital artwork by Raman Bhardwaj, the inaugural Downtown Arts special commission artist.

Applicants to Downtown Arts must be Greensboro-based artists with a practice in painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, glass, photography, digital arts, or fiber arts. A selection committee comprised of Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members and City communications and marketing staff will review all eligible submissions to choose the 10 artists and artworks for the kiosk program and the special commission artist. Selected works and the commissioned piece will be displayed through early 2024.