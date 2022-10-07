    Add a free listing
    Call for Artists Age 50 and Better!

    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    Creative Aging Network-NC is reaching out to adult artists in the Triad who are age 50 and better to participate in a group exhibition on our campus at 2400 Summit Avenue in Greensboro, NC. We welcome 2-D and 3-D art of any size. Must be ready to hang or display. $25 registration fee. You keep all proceeds of sales. Register at this link: https://form.jotform.com/222615654569161.
    Deadline to submit is October 7th.

    For more information about the exhibition and CAN-NC, visit our website at https://can-nc.org/events.

      • October 7, 2022
      3363039963

      • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

