Elsewhere Mission, Vision, and Core Values

Elsewhere’s mission is to support site-specific experimentation, social action, and interdisciplinary collaboration in order to foster new ways of thinking and doing, the exploration of context and place in artistic creation, and the integration of creativity and life.

This mission is accomplished through Elsewhere’s living museum, international artist residency, and collaborative learning laboratory, built from Sylvia Gray’s three-story thrift store in Greensboro, North Carolina and her 58-year collection of material culture and surplus.

Our vision: With people and things, we build collaborative futures.

Our core values: care, learning, sustainability, collaboration, rootedness/community-building, social justice/social action

About Elsewhere Hiring

Elsewhere does not discriminate on the basis of race, age, creed, color, religion, national origin or ancestry, gender identity, ability, sexual orientation, expression or parents/guardians with children. Elsewhere shares a radically expansive understanding of creative practice and identity. We strive for a diverse representation of voices, life experiences, views, and interests to reflect the collaborative community we have and wish to serve. To decolonize systemic structures of institutional oppression, we encourage queer creatives of color, well as all other marginalized groups, to apply. Elsewhere is a ‘second chance’ employer and believes that those who are judicially challenged have a place in our community. If there are accessibility needs or questions, please contact museum@goelsewhere.org.

Purpose

The Program Manager/Curator is a core member of the Elsewhere staff team, acting as a steward of our collection, history, communities, and collaborative mission, ensuring equity and alignment with our values in all that we do. As the lead organizer of Elsewhere’s programs, which primarily include Living Museum, Artist Residency, and Collaborative Learning Laboratory, the Program Manager/Curator shapes and operates programs through collective visioning and goal setting, project management and coordination, and on the ground facilitation. The Program Manager/Curator translates the Elsewhere magic through programs, actively engaging and being responsive to our communities, and amplifying the voices, creations, histories, and futures of Elsewhere and its many participants.

Areas of Work

Program Development

Develops innovative programs that encourage play, experimentation, and learning, act as a conduit for exploring creativity and the arts, invites our participants to shape the museum, and prioritizes historically underserved and underrepresented communities.

Organizes participation in crafting, implementing, and evaluating programs with Elsewhere staff and participants. Gathers and shares learning from programs through observations, interviews, surveys, and data.

Leads curation, development, and implementation of our long-standing, annual Artist Residency program, including the application process and outreach, artist project development, and related public programming.

Curates exhibits and projects for interpretive public programs, tours, workshops, and self-guided experiences.

Co-produces Elsewhere’s Collaborative Learning Laboratory (CoLab), generating programs, projects, workshops, and creative retreats.

Manages all on and off-site event coordination.

Cultivates and nurtures long-term mutually beneficial relationships and partnerships to broaden participation in the museum and invest in our communities.

Staff Development

Engages staff team in the development and implementation of program strategy.

Supervises and supports Elsewhere fellows, Youth Workforce Development program participants, interns, and volunteers. Offers skillshares and learning opportunities to Elsewhere staff, participants, and communities.

Risk Management

Organizes around accessibility needs for all programs.

Leads harm prevention and response efforts for Elsewhere’s on and off-site engagement.

Vigilant attention to the presence of and effects of bias and harmful societal norms.

Sensitivity and responsiveness to local, national and international issues.

Presents issues to the Managing Director for discussion, collaboration, and resolution when issues of accessibility, bias, or engagement exist.

Communications

Collaborates with Communications Manager/Curator to effectively tell the story of Elsewhere, producing content for communications, including drafting and editing written program materials inclusive of project pages, events listings, and promotions.

Ensure high quality documentation of all programs.

Facilities

Collaborates with House Manager/Curator on facilities needs of programs, including enhancing exhibition and workshop spaces, event setup, housing residents and guests, and installing, maintaining, and storing artworks and collection.

Collaborates with Communications Manager/Curator on development and maintenance of equipment needed for effective documentation.

Financial Development / Fiscal Management

Co-produces and manages program budgets with impact-focused spending. Maintains diligent record-keeping of communications expenses and reimbursements.

Celebrates and acknowledges supporters, donors, funders, sponsors, volunteers, partners, members, neighbors, and friends.

Cultivates new members, donors, and sponsors, as well as mutually beneficial partnerships, to increase and broaden support for our organization and programs.

Collaborate with Directors and Development Committee on fundraising and engagement campaigns throughout the year.

Compensation

$18-20 per hour for 30 hours per week

This is a non-exempt, hourly position.

Benefits

80 hours of discretionary paid time off; additional 80 hours at scheduled museum closures.

$1,000 annually for healthcare/self-care expenses reimbursement.

$1,000 annually for professional development (i.e. coaching, conferences, training).

Up to 4 weeks paid and 8 weeks unpaid family and medical leave.

Daily vegetarian community meals and pantry access through Elsewhere’s Food Co-operative (valued at $30-45/week).

Workers compensation and unemployment insurance; social security and medicare.

Additional Information

This role requires some form of previous experience developing and implementing programs, whether related to residencies, the arts, education, or other fields.

On-site work is required with flexibility to complete some work remotely.

Evening and weekend work as required (events and museum open hours).

All Elsewhere staff participate in weekly communal cooking, building and collection care, and front of house duties welcoming and orienting visitors to the museum.

The Communications Manager/Curator directly reports to and is supported by the Managing Director.

Elsewhere’s staff primarily uses Google Workspace, Slack, and Asana.

Elsewhere is artist-run and has a radically expansive definition of artist.

Elsewhere is an anti-racist space and organization.

Elsewhere participants include fellow staff, artists in residence, interns and youth employees, fellows, alumni artists, guests/visitors, neighbors, partners, volunteers, donors, and funders.

To apply visit elsewheremuseum.org/apply