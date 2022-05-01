Communications Manager/Curator

Elsewhere’s Mission, Vision, and Core Values

Elsewhere’s mission is to support site-specific experimentation, social action, and interdisciplinary collaboration in order to foster new ways of thinking and doing, the exploration of context and place in artistic creation, and the integration of creativity and life.

This mission is accomplished through Elsewhere’s living museum, international artist residency, and collaborative learning laboratory, built from Sylvia Gray’s three-story thrift store in Greensboro, North Carolina and her 58-year collection of material culture and surplus.

Our vision: With people and things, we build collaborative futures.

Our core values: care, learning, sustainability, collaboration, rootedness/community-building, social justice/social action

About Elsewhere Hiring

Elsewhere does not discriminate on the basis of race, age, creed, color, religion, national origin or ancestry, gender identity, ability, sexual orientation, expression or parents/guardians with children. Elsewhere shares a radically expansive understanding of creative practice and identity. We strive for a diverse representation of voices, life experiences, views, and interests to reflect the collaborative community we have and wish to serve. To decolonize systemic structures of institutional oppression, we encourage queer creatives of color, well as all other marginalized groups, to apply. Elsewhere is a ‘second chance’ employer and believes that those who are judicially challenged have a place in our community. If there are accessibility needs or questions, please contact museum@goelsewhere.org.

Purpose

The Communication Manager/Curator is a core member of the Elsewhere staff team, acting as a steward of our collection, communities, history, and collaborative mission, ensuring equity and alignment with our values in all that we do. As the lead organizer of Elsewhere’s communications, which primarily includes social media, newsletters, press releases, print objects, and museum interpretive materials, the Communication Manager/Curator shapes and operates organizational communications through collective visioning and goal setting, project management and coordination, and on the ground facilitation. The Communications Manager/Curator translates the Elsewhere magic through communications, actively engaging and being responsive to our communities, and amplifying the voices, creations, histories, and futures of Elsewhere and its many participants.

Areas of Work

Communications

Practices authentic engagement through our communications platforms, seeking to anticipate and be responsive to the needs of our participants and communities.

Curates content that is highly engaging, accessible, responsive, and unified across a diversity of media platforms, and that grows visibility and support for the organization and its programming.

Shares organizational and programmatic invitations, learning, impact, and needs.

Works with staff to develop a holistic approach to outreach via communications that effectively draws in new participants in our programs and organization.

Explores and adapts best communications best practices for Elsewhere, keeping abreast of innovative developments in the field. Utilize engagement data to improve communications.

Maintains and improves communications systems (i.e. segmented mailing lists, CRM, style and best practices guides, asset management, software/apps)

Leads documentation efforts of Elsewhere’s past, present, and future through excellent writing, photography, and video, contributing to the maintenance and enhancement of our physical and virtual archives.

Develops strategic communications partnerships.

Program Development

Collaborates with Programs Manager/Curator to utilizes communications as a programmatic platform: Develops and sustains curatorial initiatives. Leads high level engagement with Elsewhere’s members through digital treats, behind-the-scenes stories and videos, and mailings. Develops print objects and other multiples that aid the sharing of Elsewhere beyond its walls. Leverages Elsewhere’s platforms and visibility to bring attention and support to priority groups (local/regional efforts, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, those with disabilities, and burgeoning artistic culture). Develops intentional engagement around key annual dates (i.e. National Day of Mourning, Junteenth, Trans Visibility Day). Develops excellent signage and interpretive materials for the museum that connect objects and artworks with related stories and histories.

Equity-focused outreach and community development.

Staff Development

Engages staff team in the development and implementation of communications strategy.

Supervises and supports Elsewhere fellows, youth employees, interns, and volunteers.

Offers skillshares and learning opportunities to Elsewhere staff, participants, and communities.

Risk Management

Organizes around accessibility needs for all forms of communications.

Leads harm prevention and response efforts for Elsewhere’s virtual engagement.

Vigilant attention to the presence of and effects of bias and harmful societal norms.

Sensitivity and responsiveness to local, national and international issues.

Presents issues to the Managing Director for discussion, collaboration, and resolution when issues of accessibility, bias, or engagement exist.

Facilities Management

Collaborates with House Manager/Curator to document and tell the story of the development of, care for, and needs of the building, collection, and other resources.

Collaborates with Programs Manager/Curator to ensure maintenance, procurement and inventory of A/V technologies and equipment for documentation.

Fiscal Management / Financial Development

Co-produces and manages communications budgets with impact-focused spending. Maintains diligent record-keeping of communications expenses and reimbursements.

Celebrates and acknowledges supporters, donors, funders, sponsors, volunteers, partners, members, neighbors, and friends.

Cultivates new members, donors, and sponsors, as well as mutually beneficial partnerships, to increase and broaden support for our organization and programs.

Collaborate with Directors and Development Committee on fundraising and engagement campaigns throughout the year.

Compensation

$18-20 per hour for 30 hours per week.

This is a non-exempt, hourly position.

Benefits

80 hours of discretionary paid time off; additional 80 hours at scheduled museum closures.

$1,000 annually for healthcare/self-care expenses reimbursement.

$1,000 annually for professional development (i.e. coaching, conferences, training).

Up to 4 weeks paid and 8 weeks unpaid family and medical leave.

Daily vegetarian community meals and pantry access through Elsewhere’s Food Co-operative (valued at $30-45/week).

Workers compensation and unemployment insurance; social security and medicare.

Additional Information

This role requires excellent writing skills. Photo and video production skills are a plus.

On-site work is required with flexibility to complete some work remotely.

Evening and weekend work as required (events and museum open hours).

All Elsewhere staff participate in weekly communal cooking, building and collection care, and front of house duties welcoming and orienting visitors to the museum.

The Communications Manager/Curator directly reports to and is supported by the Managing Director.

Elsewhere’s staff primarily uses Google Workspace, Slack, and Asana.

Elsewhere is artist-run and has a radically expansive definition of artist.

Elsewhere is an anti-racist space and organization.

Elsewhere participants include fellow staff, artists in residence, interns and youth employees, fellows, alumni artists, guests/visitors, neighbors, partners, volunteers, donors, and funders.

To apply visit elsewheremuseum.org/apply