Teen Auditions for “The Tempest”

Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will hold auditions for a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” from 5-8 pm, January 31 and February 1 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions must be scheduled in advance. Make an appointment.

Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance seek a diverse cast of teens ages 12-18 to audition with prepared, one-minute monologues. If the performer wishes to audition for the musical ensemble or contribute musical talent, they must prepare 16 bars of a song and bring their own accompaniment or perform acapella. Performers should also be prepared to cold-read from provided scenes. Scripts are available prior to auditions by emailing Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher.

Shakespeare’s romance play, "The Tempest," takes the audience to a deserted island and the world of Prospero, a former duke and now sorcerer, and his daughter Miranda. Others on the island include Caliban, a native of the island, and Ariel, a spirit, who assists Prospero with his magic as he conjures a storm that washes his scheming brother and other royals to the island for a swashbuckling tale of revenge, forgiveness, and redemption.

In-person rehearsals will be on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on March 11-13. Rehearsals and performances will adhere to all current COVID-19 safety protocols including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.