Come sing with Gate City Voices! The newest ensemble of the Choral Arts Collective's first concerts will be held on May 21 & 23, 2022. You may audition in person on March 5, 2022, or by video anytime between now and the live auditions.

To submit a video audition:

Record yourself a capella with the camera on your phone or computer singing:

- Up and down a major scale in a comfortable range

- Any song you are familiar with and can sing without accompaniment When you save your video, include your first and last names and usual part (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) in the file name. Then upload it here via DropBox. Let us know how to reach you by providing your contact info here.

If you prefer to sing a live audition, please contact us, and we will add you to the audition list.