The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free residencies of one to six weeks for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects being led by Guilford County based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88 seat black box theatre for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theatre staff, and marketing of residency activities.

Resident artists will be asked to cover direct staffing costs required by their residency and to share back to Creative Greensboro ten percent of any revenue collected onsite through residency activities. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and are focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, or people who are disabled.

“The Residency at the Hyers program joins several other new initiatives offered by Creative Greensboro that are all focused on realizing the full potential of the Greensboro Cultural Center and how we can provide multiple levels of support to a broader segment of our creative community,” said Greensboro Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations. These new programs will bring in new and diverse individuals, organizations, and audiences into the space.”

Priority consideration for residencies proposed between September 2021 and May 2022 will be given to applicants who submit a proposal by July 16, 2021. If there are residency weeks available after the priority consideration deadline has passed, interested parties may apply for first come first served consideration.

How to Apply

Step 1: Review the residency guidelines.

Step 2: Contact Todd Fisher at 336-373-2974 with any questions.

Step 3: After speaking with Todd, applicants will be given a link to the residency application.