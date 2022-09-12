Registration for Greensboro Music Ensembles

Phone
336-373-2547
Ages: High School to adult
Cost: $25; Need-based fee assistance is available
Ensembles:
Choral Society of Greensboro
Welcomes singers of all abilities to learn and perform repertoire ranging from symphonic choral works to traditional and contemporary choral literature under the direction of Jon Brotherton.
Rehearsals: Tuesdays, 7-9pm beginning September 6th
Fall Concerts: October 29 and November 30
Greensboro Big Band
Invites musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music to participate under the direction of John Henry.
Rehearsals: Thursdays, 7:00-8:30pm beginning September 8th
Fall Concert: November 6
Greensboro Concert Band
Welcomes individuals with previous band experience to participate under the direction of Kiyoshi Carter.
Rehearsals: Mondays, 7:30-9:30pm beginning September 12th
Fall Concert: December 3 or 10 (tentative)
Philharmonia of Greensboro
Invites musicians with previous orchestral experience to participate under the direction of Peter Perret.
Rehearsals : Wednesdays 7:30-9:30 pm beginning September 7th
Fall Concert: November 12
