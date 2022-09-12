Registration for Greensboro Music Ensembles

Ages: High School to adult

Cost: $25; Need-based fee assistance is available

Ensembles:

Choral Society of Greensboro

Welcomes singers of all abilities to learn and perform repertoire ranging from symphonic choral works to traditional and contemporary choral literature under the direction of Jon Brotherton.

Rehearsals: Tuesdays, 7-9pm beginning September 6th

Fall Concerts: October 29 and November 30

Greensboro Big Band

Invites musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music to participate under the direction of John Henry.

Rehearsals: Thursdays, 7:00-8:30pm beginning September 8th

Fall Concert: November 6

Greensboro Concert Band

Welcomes individuals with previous band experience to participate under the direction of Kiyoshi Carter.

Rehearsals: Mondays, 7:30-9:30pm beginning September 12th

Fall Concert: December 3 or 10 (tentative)

Philharmonia of Greensboro

Invites musicians with previous orchestral experience to participate under the direction of Peter Perret.

Rehearsals : Wednesdays 7:30-9:30 pm beginning September 7th

Fall Concert: November 12