    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Registration for Greensboro Music Ensembles

    Rehearsals for all four city ensembles begin in September!

    Company/Organization
    • Various Greensboro Music Ensembles
    Description

    Ages: High School to adult
    Cost: $25; Need-based fee assistance is available
    Ensembles:

    Choral Society of Greensboro
    Welcomes singers of all abilities to learn and perform repertoire ranging from symphonic choral works to traditional and contemporary choral literature under the direction of Jon Brotherton.
    Rehearsals: Tuesdays, 7-9pm beginning September 6th
    Fall Concerts:   October 29 and November 30

    Greensboro Big Band
    Invites musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music to participate under the direction of John Henry.
    Rehearsals:  Thursdays, 7:00-8:30pm beginning September 8th
    Fall Concert: November 6

    Greensboro Concert Band 
    Welcomes individuals with previous band experience to participate under the direction of Kiyoshi Carter.
    Rehearsals: Mondays, 7:30-9:30pm beginning September 12th
    Fall Concert: December 3 or 10 (tentative)

    Philharmonia of Greensboro
    Invites musicians with previous orchestral experience to participate under the direction of Peter Perret.
    Rehearsals : Wednesdays 7:30-9:30 pm beginning September 7th
    Fall Concert: November 12

    Contact Form

      Valid Through
      • September 12, 2022
      Phone

      336-373-2547

      Location

      You May Also Be Interested In