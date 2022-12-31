Musical Acts Open Call -- Paid

Open call for musical acts to perform at OPUS community concerts and other special events in Greensboro. We provide the venue, the stage, a sound technician and an artist fee.

Opus concerts are typically held at indoor venues throughout Greensboro in the fall, winter and spring.

Contract opportunities are offered for groups of up to 10 musicians and for performance sets up to 90 minutes long, plus a required sound check. The contract fee will be a single payment to the band or primary contact listed on the application. The fee wil based on the number of musicians in the group, calculated at $175 each.

Applications from bands/musical acts based in NC will be evaluated by Creative Greensboro staff. Preference will be given to bands/musical acts based in the Piedmont Triad (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point area). A diverse set of musical acts will be selected for our roster based on the following:

Demonstrated capacity to produce a professional set of live music

Demonstrated visibility and connectivity with the community/audience/fan base

A blend of musical genres that contribute to a stylistically diverse season

We will contact artists with booking inquiries as concert programming opportunities arise throughout the year.