Greensboro Youth Chorus Seeking Permanent Music Director

The Greensboro Youth Chorus is a performance-based music education organization that instills the love of music and singing together in children. In addition to teaching the foundation and appreciation of singing, GYC also enriches singers’ lives through social experience in friendship, cultural awareness, and community involvement.

The Choral Arts Collective is seeking a Music Director to lead the three choirs of the Greensboro Youth Chorus beginning with our 2022-2023 Season and help us achieve our vision of community that celebrates excellence, diversity, and lifelong participation in choral music. We are looking for an energetic and enthusiastic musician with a passion for education to teach the members of Greensboro Youth Chorus not only music and singing, but also foster inner qualities such as personal and group responsibility, independence, discipline, commitment, teamwork and self-esteem.

The Music Director will be responsible for teaching a rigorous music and singing curriculum to students from grade 2 through 12, preparing multiple concerts during the season, and communicating with parents/guardians of Greensboro Youth Chorus members regarding all aspects of rehearsal and performances.