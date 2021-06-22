Finding Shakespeare Auditions

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre invite you to audition for this year’s Summer Shakespeare production: Finding Shakespeare: A walking adventure to discover the Bard. We are seeking 18-25 actors, ages 10 and older, to bring to life a traveling showcase of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. Audience members will follow clues to find performance spaces throughout the Greensboro Cultural Center where they’ll be met by actors who will share a 10-minute version of a famous Shakespeare play. Actors and audiences will interact to make the show exciting and fun. Actors will be cast in two different plays to be performed in alternating shows, and actors who are interested may be cast in other supporting roles.

Auditions for Finding Shakespeare: A walking adventure to discover the Bard are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22, 6:00pm-8:00pm, in the Stephen D Hyers Theatre. A short, memorized Shakespeare monologue is preferred for auditions, but there will also be sides available for reading. Headshots and resumes are recommended but not required. Come prepared to play! Auditions are by appointment. Please click here to sign up for an appointment slot and also complete the audition form.