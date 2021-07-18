Dom-Sebastian GROW Residency

GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works), managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is an open flex space for Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

Adjunct Professor of Dance at Salem College, Dom-Sebastian is a Hip-Hop & Contemporary Fusion Artist trained in various degrees of StreetDance, social grooves, and contemporary dance techniques.

Make plans to attend one or more public workshops during Dom’s residency in GROW. Workshops are open to the public. No cost to attend. No advance registration. Donations will be accepted.

Thursday 7/1, 5:30-6:30: basic footwork

Wednesday 7/7, 4-5: basic footwork

Thursday 7/8, 5:30-6:30: freestyle masterclass

Sunday 7/11, 3-4: "How to Groove" – family workshop

Thursday 7/15, 5:30-6:30: the basics – kids' workshop

Sunday 7/18, 3-4: performance demonstration by Dom

*Dom will also be using the GROW space as a “fish bowl” rehearsal room throughout his residency 6/27-7/18. Stop by anytime to watch and enjoy his creative process.