    Dom-Sebastian GROW Residency

    • Creative Greensboro
    Company/Organization
    • Creative Greensboro
    Opportunity
    Description

    GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works), managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is an open flex space for Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

    Adjunct Professor of Dance at Salem College, Dom-Sebastian is a Hip-Hop & Contemporary Fusion Artist trained in various degrees of StreetDance, social grooves, and contemporary dance techniques.

    Make plans to attend one or more public workshops during Dom’s residency in GROW. Workshops are open to the public. No cost to attend. No advance registration. Donations will be accepted.

    Thursday 7/1, 5:30-6:30: basic footwork

    Wednesday 7/7, 4-5: basic footwork

    Thursday 7/8, 5:30-6:30: freestyle masterclass

    Sunday 7/11, 3-4: "How to Groove" – family workshop

    Thursday 7/15, 5:30-6:30: the basics – kids' workshop

    Sunday 7/18, 3-4: performance demonstration by Dom

    *Dom will also be using the GROW space as a “fish bowl” rehearsal room throughout his residency 6/27-7/18. Stop by anytime to watch and enjoy his creative process.

    Valid Through
    • July 18, 2021
    County

