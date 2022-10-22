Creative Greensboro accepting applications for nonprofit grants

Creative Greensboro will award $400,000 through its new Sustaining Creativity: Community Partnership Grants program. The grants will provide financial support for general operations, administration and programs to nonprofit organizations with a primary focus on creative programming. This opportunity is designed to extend resources to groups not already receiving significant support from the City of Greensboro. The deadline to apply is October 22. Interested applicants can learn more about the program by registering for one of several information sessions being held September 1-13. Application, additional grant requirements and registration for information sessions.

A panel led by Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commissioners will evaluate applications. Grants of $20,000 will be awarded to organizations recommended for support. A limited number of organizations may be recommended for an additional $5,000 or $10,000 in acknowledgement of their specific efforts toward creative vibrancy and community benefit, as defined in the program guidelines and evaluated by the review panel.

Applicants must be Guilford County-based nonprofits with a primary mission of arts, culture, and creativity and with a majority of public programs being held within the city limits of Greensboro. To be eligible, organizations must have a history of at least three years of public programming and have an operating budget of at least $20,000. Organizations already scheduled to receive $20,000 or more in financial support from the City of Greensboro this year, or that receive in-kind space at the Greensboro Cultural Center valued at $10,000 or more are not eligible to apply.