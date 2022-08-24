Auditions for The Wedding Singer

Tuesday, August 23 – 6:30pm-8:30pm

Casting: Looking to cast all roles! For mature actors, with limited roles for young adults. (Minimum Age 16 Years) Click Here for full list of roles.

Synopsis: It’s 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Information:

Please come with a prepared song— an accompanist will be provided so please bring your sheet music or please bring a karaoke version of your selected song on a cell phone/electronic device (music only; no one singing on the track.) We will have a Bluetooth speaker on hand if needed. If you bring music on a phone, please make sure the phone can be connected via aux cord/Bluetooth. No monologues are necessary. Auditionees will learn a short movement combination, comfortable clothes and shoes are recommended.

CTG believes in non-traditional casting and encourages everyone to come out. All roles are open! Please bring your calendars so you can list any and all conflicts during the rehearsal period.

MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE – Click Here to Sign Up