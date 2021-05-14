Auditions for MUSEP the Musical

Creative Greensboro is now accepting audition videos for “MUSEP the Musical – Broadway through the Decades.” This cabaret style performance will be recorded on June 15 and livestreamed in July as part of the Music for Sunday Evenings in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series. Interested performers are asked to submit a video audition, including a link to a pre-recorded performance of the individual or duo singing any musical theater song, by May 14. In-person call backs may be scheduled for May 17 and 18. Learn more and submit your registration at www.creativegreensboro.com.

Creative Greensboro seeks a racially diverse cast, and encourages auditions by Greensboro area performers ages 7 and up. Solo and duet performances will be considered and selected performers will be assigned a piece of music from the planned concert repertoire. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit.

For more information contact Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2974.