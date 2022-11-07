Auditions for Nice White Parents 2016

Scrapmettle Entertainment in collaboration with Creative Greensboro is auditioning actors for the 2023 New Play Project winner Nice White Parents 2016 by Tamara Kissane and directed by Todd Fisher. Roles are available for a racially diverse cast ages 7-12 and adults. First round auditions may be in-person or by pre-recorded monologues. Performances are Jan 19-22. With a break from rehearsal for Thanksgiving and between Christmas and New Years.

In person auditions for actors age 7-12 will be held Monday November 7 from 6-7 pm.

Actors can present a prepared monologue or read from a script.

In person auditions for adult actors will be held Monday November 7 at 7 pm.

Actors will present a 1-2 minute dramatic monologue of their choosing.

Video auditions are due no later than Monday November 7 at 9 am.

Callbacks will be in-person on November 8 and 9.

Perusal scripts are available upon request by emailing Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.

Nice White Parents 2016 takes place in a liberal middle class suburb of a southern town. The second-grade class initiates a racially divisive protest march around the elementary school. Inspired by real events, Nice White Parents 2016 is a cautionary tale that explores impact versus intention and considers what we lose and who we hurt when white parents hide behind “nice.”

CAST OF CHARACTERS

LORRAINE CAMPBELL: A Black woman, parent of TJ and Jerrod, students at Main West, married to Trevor Campbell

TREVOR CAMPBELL: A Black man, parent of TJ and Jerrod, students at Main West, married to Lorraine Campbell

PRINCIPAL ROSEMARY JACKSON: A Black woman, principal of Main West, parent of former students at Main West

CINDY BERRY: A White woman, parent of students at Main West, married to Eric Berry

ERIC BERRY: A White man, parent of students at Main West, married to Cindy Berry

RAY SHINGLE A White man, parent of Sarah, a student at Main West*

VERONICA: A White woman, parent of a student at Main West

ROBERT: A White man, second grade teacher at Main West. He is the teacher who led the unit on activism and his class initiated the march.* Super awkward with a fear of public speaking. The most awkward hipster ever, actually.

LAVENDER: Second grade teacher at Main West, her race is not specified, but she is not White

Student Ensemble – 2-4 Speaking roles for actors ages 7-12